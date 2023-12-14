Theft cases dip in Shimla this year, anti-theft squad formed

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, December 13

The district has witnessed a significant decline in theft cases this year. As per the records of the Shimla police, they have managed to solve a majority of the cases and recover 77.9 per cent of the stolen items.

As many as 43 theft cases were reported in 2021 and 32 cases of these were solved. In 2022, of 44 cases reported, 34 were solved while in 2023, 25 of total 34 cases reported have been solved so far. This year, the police have managed to recover valuables, cash and vehicles, among other stolen items, worth Rs 48.10 lakh. Similarly, the police have recovered Rs 25 lakh (recovery rate of 49.6 per cent) in 2022 and Rs 33 lakh in 2021 (recovery rate 65.80 per cent).

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi says, “The decline in theft cases and the increase in the recovery rate can be directly attributed to the advanced methods adopted along with round-the-clock advanced surveillance methods and regular monitoring of habitual offenders. Our well-trained police teams have worked tirelessly to achieve this feat and efforts are on to reduce the overall crime rate in the district.”

To counter theft cases, which often increase during the winter, the district police have constituted a dedicated Anti-Theft Squad (ATS) comprising 45 well-trained police officials and 30 Home Guard jawans, who will be deployed at different police stations in Shimla city. The police will also deploy 10 drones and install CCTV cameras at 89 locations to ensure round-the-clock surveillance during the winter.

