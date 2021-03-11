Theft of Rs 2.75 lakh goods detected in police canteen at Nahan

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 11

Theft of goods costing about Rs 2.75 lakh in the police canteen at Nahan has been detected in an internal inquiry.

The SP, Sirmaur, had entrusted the inquiry to DSP, Paonta Sahib, Bir Bahadur when the issue came to fore a few weeks ago. From smallest items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, and chocolates to bigger items like refrigerators, 1,800 items were found missing in the inquiry.

No physical audit of the canteen was conducted in the past five years, emboldening the policemen on duty to pilfer various items with ease. An examination of the footage of CCTV cameras revealed that a head constable carried bags from the canteen every Monday when it remained closed, said sources in the Police Department.

Himanshu Mishra, IGP, South Range, said that the SP had entrusted a fact-finding inquiry to the DSP, Paonta Sahib. “It is being ascertained for how long pilferage was being committed, how many items had been pilfered, besides the modus operandi adopted and the evidence of the crime available. Due action will be taken, as per the findings of the inquiry,” he added. Meanwhile, the sources said that a departmental inquiry had also been recommended in the case.