Thefts at four Shimla temples

Shimla, November 24
Miscreants have stolen gold, silver and money from four temples in Shimla district. While the thieves struck at three temples in Theog on the night of November 22, they targeted the temple in Rohru on November 23 night.
SP, Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi said the thieves would be arrested soon.
