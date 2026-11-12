Theog among nation’s top 20 cleanest ULBs

The Theog Municipal Council (MC) in Shimla district has secured a place among the top 20 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the country under the Swachh Survekshan. Public Works (PWD) and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Vikramaditya said the state government had made concerted efforts to improve the overall performance of ULBs under the Swachh Survekshan. “As a result of these focused initiatives, coordinated efforts and continuous monitoring by the government, the Theog MC has brought laurels to the state,” he said.

He added that the achievement reflected the dedication and collective efforts of the Urban Development Department, municipal authorities, sanitation workers and citizens.

“It also demonstrates the state government’s commitment to strengthening urban sanitation infrastructure, improving waste management systems, ensuring public participation and promoting sustainable cleanliness practices,” he said.