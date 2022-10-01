Theog constituency gets Rs 44.83 cr projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 30

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 24 projects worth about Rs 44.83 crore at Kumarsain in the Theog constituency of Shimla district.

He inaugurated a building of the Civil Hospital at Kumarsain, ITI, Government Degree College and Fruit Plant Nutrition Lab at Dhabi, near Thanedhar. He presided over the ‘Pragtisheel Himachal: Sthaapna ke 75 Varsh” programme. He paid tribute to Satyanand Stokes, who was instrumental in bringing apple crop to Kotgarh.

