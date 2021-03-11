Theog gets Rs 82-cr projects

CM announces upgrade of Civil Hospital to 200 beds, new sub-tehsils

Theog gets Rs 82-cr projects

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur being welcomed at Theog in Shimla district on Tuesday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 16

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 19 development projects worth about Rs 82 crore in the Theog Assembly constituency of Shimla district.

Thakur, while addressing a gathering, announced the upgrade of the 150-bed Civil Hospital, Theog, to a 200-bed hospital, upgrade of Matiyana and Baragaon as sub-tehsils, upgrade of the Primary Health Centre at Matiyana to a Community Health Centre and Rs 25 lakh for the beautification of the Nehru Ground (potato ground).

He said that the state government had decided to reimburse 6 per cent subsidy on the purchase of packaging material (cartons and trays) whether procured through the HPMC or from the open market with effect from April 1, 2022, after producing the bills of GST paid on cartons and trays, sale proof and Aadhaar-linked bank account details to provide relief to horticulturists.

Thakur announced that the Prem Ghat Chowk would be named as Atal Chowk as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also announced the state-level status to the Rehali Mela of Theog and the upgrade of four schools in the area.

He said that a Rs 100 crore market yard at Parala, would be dedicated to the people of the area soon. This would benefit the horticulturists of the district.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the phase-I of the Civil Hospital, Theog, constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore, metalling and tarring of the Bhekhalty-Dharech-Gawech-Sidhpur road, Tiyali-Mandir-Nannu road, Runkali-Chikhar-Daniwal road and the Nangal Devi-Naleha road, treasury office building at Theog and a sanskrit college at Kiartoo.

Students of Ishan Public School presented a cheque for Rs 21,000 collected from their pocket money to Thakur towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Local MLA Rakesh Singha said that Theog being the gateway to upper Shimla needs special attention in the matter of development.

In the Kasumpti Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister announced the upgrade of Baldeyan and Koti as sub-tehsils, setting up of a 33 KV electric sub-station at Koti and the upgrade of government high schools at Bani and Patcher to the senior secondary level.

#jai ram thakur #Shimla

