Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘They shouldn’t lecture…’: CM Sukhu hits back at BJP for politicising Sanatan Dharma

‘They shouldn’t lecture…’: CM Sukhu hits back at BJP for politicising Sanatan Dharma

He also criticised the BJP government for allegedly plundering Himachal’s resources and giving away valuable land at throwaway prices

Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 06:50 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leads the walkathon against drug abuse in Dharamsala on Monday. Tribune Photo: Kamaljeet Singh
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has hit back at BJP for criticising him over his response to schoolchildren’s “Radhe Radhe” greetings. Sukhu claimed BJP is creating controversy out of nothing due to a lack of real issues.

During a walkathon organised by the Himachal Police against drug abuse, Sukhu, surrounded by his ministerial colleagues and MLAs, chanted “Radhe Radhe” and “Ram Ram” slogans. He emphasised that those who politicise Sanatan Dharma shouldn’t lecture others about it, highlighting his own upbringing and practices like Gauvardhan Pujan and Kanya Pujan.

Sukhu stressed that true Sanatan Dharma is about good ‘karma’, selfless service, and helping those in need. He also criticised the BJP government for allegedly plundering Himachal’s resources and giving away valuable land at throwaway prices. “BJP gave away 4500 bighas of land, valued at Rs 5,000 crore for mere Rs 1.22 crore in the name of customised package.”

The controversy began when a video surfaced showing Sukhu asking children why they greeted him with “Radhe Radhe” instead of “Namaskar”. BJP accused Sukhu of being anti-Sanatan Dharma, sparking a political row.

