Thief breaks into bank, decamps with Rs 10K

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 14

A major theft was averted at Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank at Jawali in Kangra district last night. A thief broke open the bank’s shutter and entered its premises. A night police patrol party noticed the broken locks and bolted the shutter from outside.

According to the police, the thief was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the bank though he had changed its direction. The thief fled from the ventilator window after breaking the exhaust fan, as the police had bolted the shutter from outside. He had searched all bank almirahs and drawers before fleeing. He even made unsuccessful attempts to break open the strongroom.

Bank Manager Dinesh Kumar said the thief decamped with Rs 10,000. Nurpur SP Ashok Rattan said that the local police had examined the spot and registered an FIR after conducting preliminary probe.