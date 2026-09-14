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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Thieves decamp with Rs 15L jewellery, Rs 6-lakh cash from house in Himachal

Thieves decamp with Rs 15L jewellery, Rs 6-lakh cash from house in Himachal

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Rajiv Mahajan
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Thieves allegedly broke the window grills of two locked rooms and gained entry into the house.
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Panic has gripped residents of Panalth gram panchayat under the Jawali police station in Nurpur police district following a night-time theft at a house in Harsar village, where unidentified thieves reportedly decamped with gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 15 lakh and Rs 6 lakh in cash.

The burglary took place last night when the family members were asleep in other rooms of the house. Taking advantage of the darkness, the thieves allegedly broke the window grills of two locked rooms and gained entry. They then broke open a cupboard and a box and fled with the valuables and cash kept inside.

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According to complainant Amit Kumar, he and other family members were sleeping in one room, and his mother, Shakuntla Devi, was sleeping in an adjoining room. He said he had locked the other two rooms before going to bed.

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The theft came to light in the morning when Amit opened the rooms and found the window grills broken and the contents of the cupboard and box scattered on the floor. The family subsequently informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and conducted a thorough inspection. Investigators also collected circumstantial evidence and examined CCTV footage from cameras installed by the neighbours. The police suspect that more than one person could be involved in the incident. The thieves allegedly left behind a cutter used in breaking the window grills. The police took the cutter into custody.

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ASP, Nurpur, Dharam Chand Verma said a preliminary investigation had been conducted and an FIR under Sections 331(4) and 305(A) of the BNS registered at the Jawali police station.

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