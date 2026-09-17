Thieves loot locked house in Jawali, flee with jewellery worth Rs 1 crore and DVR

Thieves broke into a locked two-storey house at Bhalu village under Jawali police station on Wednesday night and allegedly stole jewellery, silver articles and cash worth over Rs 1 crore. The burglars also disconnected CCTV cameras and took away the DVR.

The house belongs to Shashi Mohal, wife of Prem Singh, who is currently residing in Dubai. The house was fitted with CCTV cameras linked to the owner's mobile phone. She had locked the main gate before leaving for Dubai and taken the key with her, while a relative was looking after the property.

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The theft came to light on Thursday morning when the owner, while checking the house through her mobile phone, noticed that the CCTV cameras were not functioning. She informed her relative, who reached the house and found the main door open and household articles scattered.

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The relative informed Jawali police. A police team reached the spot and started investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the burglars allegedly entered the premises after scaling the boundary wall, opened the main door and searched rooms on both floors.

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The complainant told police that jewellery belonging to her and her two daughters-in-law, allegedly worth around Rs 1.5 crore, besides Rs 1 lakh in cash, was kept in the house. The exact value of the stolen items is yet to be ascertained as the owner is in Dubai.

During investigation, police reportedly found some jewellery intact in one of the rooms in the presence of the relative. Police are verifying the belongings and assessing the actual loss.

The removal of the CCTV DVR has made investigation more challenging. Police are examining other evidence, including the manner in which the house was entered and movements of suspects in the area.

ASP Nurpur Dharam Chand Verma said a police team had visited the spot and further investigation was in progress. He said the exact loss would be known only after the owner returns from Dubai and verifies her belongings.