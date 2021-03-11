Thin attendance at Dharamsala meet leaves Cong leaders worried

Dharamsala, June 9

A thin attendance at the general assembly of workers organised by the Congress in Kangra today left party leaders worried. HPCC president Pratibha Singh presided over the meeting.

The general assembly was attended by all party leaders from Kangra, including CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri. Despite the presence a battery of leaders, the party could muster the attendancne just 500 people.

The low attendance of party workers was attributed to differences among party leaders of Kangra. Most of the leaders called for unity in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections, but they did not bring in supporters to the meeting.

Senior leaders delivering speeches got frustrated when workers started moving out of the hall. Agnihotri urged Sudhir Sharma to either organise lunch as workers were leaving the hall.

A senior Congress leader from Kangra said that till the party ensures its presence at the district level, the works done at the constituency level would not bear any fruit. Many leaders said that the district holds the key to power in the state and only the party, which performs well here in the Assembly elections, would form the next government.—TNS

Pratibha’s short speech

HPCC president Pratibha Singh kept her speech short and said that party workers had been waiting for her since morning and were now hungry. She would not keep them waiting for long.