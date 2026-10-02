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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Third arrest in Nalagarh grenade case

Third arrest in Nalagarh grenade case

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:59 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of Nalagarh police on Thursday. Photo: Aditya Chadha
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The police have arrested a third accused, Rashid Mohammad, alias Bau, in connection with the grenade recovery case, taking the total number of arrests to three.

Rashid’s brother Salim Mohammad, a resident of Majra village in Nalagarh, and his wife Kirna were arrested a day earlier. The arrests followed registration of an FIR at Nalagarh police station on September 29 under the Arms Act and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

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All three accused were produced before a court today and sent to police remand till October 5. Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said the accused would be questioned about the recovered grenade, its source, its intended use and the possible involvement of other persons.

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According to police, two groups — one comprising brothers Salim and Rashid and the other led by Raju Khan — had clashed on September 28, leaving one person injured. The police suspect that a grenade was subsequently hurled at Raju Khan’s house on the morning of September 29.

The police said Salim and Rashid have previously faced cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

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A Special Investigation Team headed by the DSP, Nalagarh, is probing the case. The SIT is examining the circumstances surrounding the recovery, tracing the source of the grenade and establishing the sequence of events and possible involvement of others. The investigation has been intensified to determine the circumstances leading to the alleged grenade attack and identify any further links in the case.

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