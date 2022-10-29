'Those whose national leadership is on bail…': BJP hits out at Congress over 'chargesheet' against Jai Ram Thakur govt in Himachal

PTI

Shimla, October 29

Hours after Congress issued a “chargesheet” against against Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said, “Those whose national leadership is on bail have no moral right to issue chargesheet against others.”

Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses a press conference in Shimla, on Saturday, October 29 , 2022. PTI

The BJP leader added that the “double engine government” has taken all necessary steps for the all-round development of Himachal Pradesh and it is necessary for the BJP government to come to power again to carry forward the pace of development.

The Union minister said the power of double engine government is visible in every sector.

He also lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him “a symbol of anarchy”.

The Union minister of information and broadcasting was responding to a query during his press conference regarding Kejriwal’s appeal to incorporate images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes.

“Arvind Kejriwal who used to oppose (construction of a grand) Ram temple is a symbol of anarchy. He does fake talking. He does new propaganda to divert attention of the people from his fakeness,” Thakur said.

The Union minister further asked AAP supremo Kejriwal that will his government also provide Rs 18,000 to temple priests, gurdwara granthis and church priests on the pattern of maulvis in Delhi.