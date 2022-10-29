'Those whose national leadership is on bail…': BJP hits out at Congress over 'chargesheet' against Jai Ram Thakur govt in Himachal

Shimla, October 29
Hours after Congress issued a “chargesheet” against against Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said, “Those whose national leadership is on bail have no moral right to issue chargesheet against others.”
The BJP leader added that the “double engine government” has taken all necessary steps for the all-round development of Himachal Pradesh and it is necessary for the BJP government to come to power again to carry forward the pace of development.
The Union minister said the power of double engine government is visible in every sector.
He also lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him “a symbol of anarchy”.
The Union minister of information and broadcasting was responding to a query during his press conference regarding Kejriwal’s appeal to incorporate images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes.
“Arvind Kejriwal who used to oppose (construction of a grand) Ram temple is a symbol of anarchy. He does fake talking. He does new propaganda to divert attention of the people from his fakeness,” Thakur said.
The Union minister further asked AAP supremo Kejriwal that will his government also provide Rs 18,000 to temple priests, gurdwara granthis and church priests on the pattern of maulvis in Delhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
59 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea’s Seoul
People crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing fo...
Delhi Declaration: Top UN Security Council body calls for ‘zero tolerance’ towards terrorism
Committee stresses need to effectively counter terror groups...
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears ‘severe’ category
Commission for Air Quality Management says states might impo...
Ahead of Assembly polls, Gujarat govt decides to form committee for Uniform Civil Code implementation
Committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and w...