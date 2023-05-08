Thousands bid adieu to Kangra martyr

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 7

A pall of gloom descended on Maroon village, 20 km from here, in Dheera subdivision of Kangra district today morning when the mortal remains of Arvind Kumar reached his native village. Arvind Kumar sacrificed his life while fighting militants in the Rajouri area of Jammu & Kashmir on Friday.

Arvind Kumar (33) was posted in the 9-Para Commando Unit of the Army in Kashmir. He was involved in a search operation in the heavily forested Rajouri area, where militants ambushed an Army vehicle and hurled grenades, killing five soldiers. During a search operation, Arvind Kumar and his team were attacked with grenades by the terrorists and the former sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the country. The martyr’s family received a call from the Army headquarters regarding Arvind’s death.

As soon as the mortal remains of the martyr reached his village, hundreds of people gathered to mourn his death. His wife and mother were inconsolable.

Later, the mortal remains of the martyr were consigned to flames in the presence of thousands of people, who had come from adjoining villages.

Chander Kumar, Agriculture Minister, and Ashish Butail, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, laid wreaths on the body of the martyr on behalf of Governor Shiv Partap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Senior military officers from army camps Yol, Jammu, and Holta placed wreaths on behalf of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief of Army Manoj Pande.

Sukhu, who is in Karnataka, mourned the death of Arvind Kumar. The entire country salutes the spirit with which the soldiers were fighting for the country in difficult conditions in Kashmir, the CM said in a message to the family.