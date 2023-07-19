Thousands of apple trees destroyed in rains in a week in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, July 18

Apple growers have suffered huge losses due to the heavy downpour over the last one week. In Rohru and Jubbal sub-divisions alone, the major apple growing areas of the state, loss of over 35,000 apple trees has already been reported. Besides, the several cases of land erosion have been witnessed.

Destruction unprecedented The destruction caused by cloudbursts and landslides has been unprecedented. The worst-affected orchards and farms are those on the slopes. In this topography, the disaster has a cascading effect. An orchardist from Rohru

“We have already recorded a loss of over 13,000 apple trees in Rohru sub-division. We have never seen such a huge loss of trees in the past,” said a revenue official from the area. The Jubbal sub-division has suffered greater loss in terms of loss of trees.

“The reported loss so far is around 16,500 trees. If we include the Saraswati Nagar area as well, the loss would go beyond 20,000 trees,” said a revenue official from Jubbal. “We do not have the detail of soil erosion, but it’s quite rampant. We have seen several orchards being swept away by erosion and landslides,” the official said.

Lokinder Bisht, an orchardist from Rohru, said the destruction caused by cloudbursts and landslides had been unprecedented. “The worst affected orchards and farms are those on the slopes,” he said.

“I think there would be just 10 per cent growers who escaped the disaster without sustaining any damage,” he said.

Kushal Mungta, an orchardist and Zila Parishad member from Saraswati Nagar, said around 30 to 40 per cent growers have suffered significant damages due to the rains in Jubbal sub-division. “The damage this monsoon is unprecedented. This disaster could push us back by four to five years,” he said.

In Kinnaur, the other major apple growing district, has suffered relatively lesser losses. The worst affected has been Ribba in Pooh block, where a flash flood flattened the orchards. “The flash flood deposited three to four feet silt in the orchards. Many trees have been uprooted or swept away,” said a revenue official. “The irrigation system, which is largely dependent on kuhls, has also been damaged badly,” he said.

#Shimla