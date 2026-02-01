DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Thousands of families removed from BPL lists in survey in Dehra, Paragpur

Thousands of families removed from BPL lists in survey in Dehra, Paragpur

Due to new government guidelines, numerous families, especially in rural areas of Kangra, struck off

article_Author
Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Block Development Officer, Dehra, is a member of the block-level committee also comprising the SDM and the Panchayat Inspector formed to select BPL beneficiaries.
Advertisement

Thousands of families that were on the existing Below Poverty Line (BPL) lists have been removed in the fourth phase survey conducted by the state government for the selection of new eligible families, leading to a lot of resentment among people in the Dehra and Jaswan-Pragpur Assembly constituencies of Kangra district.

Advertisement

Due to the new guidelines of the government for the selection of BPL beneficiaries, numerous deserving and needy underprivileged families, especially in the rural areas of Kangra district, have been removed from the renewed lists.

Advertisement

The Rural Development Department completed the fourth phase survey of BPL beneficiaries on February 25. The survey data reveals a drastic reduction in the number of BPL families in Dehra and Paragpur development blocks. In Dehra block, only 496 families figure on the revised BPL list. In the first, second and third phases, 195, 156 and 95 families were selected while in the fourth phase, only 50 families were added to the revised BPL list. Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, represents the Dehra constituency.

Advertisement

Earlier, 3,946 families were on the BPL list in Dehra block. Inquiries reveal that 2,683 needy families had applied for their inclusion in the new BPL list being prepared according to the new government guidelines but only 496 families were found to be eligible.

In Paragpur represented by BJP legislator Bikram Thakur, 692 families figure on the new BPL list. The Rural Development Department had selected 278, 151 and 166 families in the first, second and third phases of the survey in Paragpur block. In the fourth phase, only 97 families fulfilled the BPL selection criteria.

Advertisement

Earlier, 3,295 families were on the BPL list but now only 692 families figure on the new list. The stringent guidelines issued by the state government have resulted in the removal of around 80 per cent of the beneficiaries from the BPL lists in Kangra district.

The names of Suresh Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Kamal Kishore and Sanjay Kumar do not figure on the new BPL list in Paragpur development block. They say that though their annual income is less than Rs 50,000, their names have been struck off due to the new stringent conditions. Bikram Thakur alleges that the state government has as part of a conspiracy downsized the existing BPL lists and deprived a large number of deserving families of their rightful benefits.

Inquiries reveal that the previous BPL list was prepared in 2018 during the BJP regime and panchayat level gram sabhas were authorized to select eligible BPL families but now the whole process to select the beneficiaries has been altered. A block-level committee (BLC) comprising the SDM, Block Development Officer (BDO) and Panchayat Inspector as members has been constituted.

The aspirants have to submit their applications for inclusion in the BPL list to the panchayat secretary and the panchayat-level committee comprising the panchayat secretary, Patwari and an anganwari worker will shortlist the eligible families and submit its recommendation to the block-level committee for the final call.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts