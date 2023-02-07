'Thrashed' by miscreants, panchayat head critical

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 6

The pradhan of the Bagora panchayat, Subhash Chand, who was seriously injured after allegedly being thrashed by a few miscreants near Dharman last week, is stated to be in critical condition.

He has been shifted to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, because of multiple head injuries. He is in a coma and is yet to regain consciousness.

The police said Subhash had gone to Sungal village and when he was returning to Palampur, some miscreants stopped his car near Dharman because of some road rage incident, dragged him out and attacked him. He received multiple head injuries after which passersby shifted him to the VMRT Hospital. Since his condition was precarious, doctors referred him to the CMCH, Ludhiana, for immediate neurosurgery.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary and local MLA Ashish Butail expressed concern over the incident and directed the police to arrest the culprits.

Panchrukhi SHO Subhash Shastri said the police had registered a case under different sections of the IPC. “Since, all sections in the report are bailable, no arrest has been made despite the police having identified all culprits. As soon as the victim regains consciousness, the police will record his statement and further non-bailable sections of the IPC will be added, he added.