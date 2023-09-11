Three arrested on extortion charge

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 10

The police have arrested three Arki residents for posing as policemen and extorting Rs 1 lakh from a shopkeeper.

Solan SP Gaurav Singh said the accused came to the shop of Surinder Kumar in Arki on September 6 posing as policemen. They took away cash and forcibly took Surinder Kumar with them.

Kumar was taken to Kangni Dhar and Rs 1 lakh demanded from him. The accused reportedly threatened to kill him if their demand was not met. Kumar collected the money from his acquaintances and gave it to them.

However, he lodged a complaint with the police. The police arrested Hem Chand, Mohit Sharma and Ashok, all residents of Arki. A probe into the case is underway.

#Solan