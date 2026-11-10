Three arrested with 24 gram chitta in Shogi

Three persons have been arrested with around 24 grams of chitta (heroin) in Shimla in two separate cases, the police said on Monday.

In the first case, the police arrested two persons near Shoghi with 13 grams of chitta. The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Singh (30) and Anuj Kumar (32), both residents of Rohru in Shimla district. The police stopped a bus en route to Shimla for checking at a naka set up near Shoghi and recovered chitta hidden in a cigarette case from their possession. The duo was accused and the contraband was seized.

In another case, the police arrested a person with around 11 grams of chitta at Shoghi. The accused has been identified as Vijay Thakur (42), a resident of Kumarsain, Shimla.

Vijay was arrested when a police team during the checking of vehicles at Shoghi stopped a bus en route to Shimla and recovered chitta from his possession.

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SSP, Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that cases under Section 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, had been registered against the accused and investigations were going on.