Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Three arrested with 24 gram chitta in Shogi

Three arrested with 24 gram chitta in Shogi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:33 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Two drug peddlers in the custody of the Shimla police.
Advertisement

Three persons have been arrested with around 24 grams of chitta (heroin) in Shimla in two separate cases, the police said on Monday.

In the first case, the police arrested two persons near Shoghi with 13 grams of chitta. The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Singh (30) and Anuj Kumar (32), both residents of Rohru in Shimla district. The police stopped a bus en route to Shimla for checking at a naka set up near Shoghi and recovered chitta hidden in a cigarette case from their possession. The duo was accused and the contraband was seized.

In another case, the police arrested a person with around 11 grams of chitta at Shoghi. The accused has been identified as Vijay Thakur (42), a resident of Kumarsain, Shimla.

Vijay was arrested when a police team during the checking of vehicles at Shoghi stopped a bus en route to Shimla and recovered chitta from his possession.

Advertisement

SSP, Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that cases under Section 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, had been registered against the accused and investigations were going on.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts