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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Three arrested with heroin, cannabis in Shimla district

Three arrested with heroin, cannabis in Shimla district

14 grams of chitta (heroin) and 509 grams of cannabis recovered

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Navneet Rathore
Shimla, Updated At : 10:09 PM May 19, 2026 IST
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Three persons were arrested with 14 grams of chitta (heroin) and 509 grams of cannabis in Shimla district in two separate cases, the police said here today.

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In the first case, the district police arrested one individual identified as Jai Singla, a resident of Basal village in Solan district, with 14 grams of chitta from the Taradevi area near Shimla.

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According to the police, while a Special Cell team of the district police was patrolling near Taradevi, it received a tip-off that a drug peddler coming from the Solan side to Shimla was carrying a contraband of heroin. Acting swiftly, the police team stopped the car in which the accused was travelling for checking. During checking, the police recovered contraband from his possession after which he was arrested.

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A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered against the accused.

In another case, the police arrested two individuals identified as Jitender Thakur and Rajan Thakurm, both residents of Lower Khalini in Shimla, with 509 grams of cannabis (charas) at Rohru in Shimla district.

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The action came after the police received a tip-off that several individuals, who were on their way to Rohru from the Chirgaon area, were carrying contraband of cannabis. Acting promptly, the police stopped their car for checking in Rohru and recovered the contraband which the accused had hidden in their car. A case under Sections 20, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

Gaurav Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shimla, confirmed the arrests and said investigation was in progress.

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