Three arrested with heroin, ICE

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 22

A joint team of the Parwanoo police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force seized 22.29-gram heroin and 1.50-gram ICE drug from the occupants of a car on the Parwanoo-Solan highway at 3.45 am today.

DSP Pranav Chauhan said Mohan Lal and Mahender Singh of Punjab and Pradeep Kumar of Chandigarh were nabbed near a hotel in Parwanoo.

He said the vehicle was coming towards Parwanoo when the police stopped it. During a search, heroin and methamphetamine, which is popularly known as the ICE drug, were found in the vehicle. A case has been registered under Sections 21, 22 and 25, NDPS Act.