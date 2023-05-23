Three arrested with heroin, ICE

Solan, May 22
A joint team of the Parwanoo police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force seized 22.29-gram heroin and 1.50-gram ICE drug from the occupants of a car on the Parwanoo-Solan highway at 3.45 am today.
DSP Pranav Chauhan said Mohan Lal and Mahender Singh of Punjab and Pradeep Kumar of Chandigarh were nabbed near a hotel in Parwanoo.
He said the vehicle was coming towards Parwanoo when the police stopped it. During a search, heroin and methamphetamine, which is popularly known as the ICE drug, were found in the vehicle. A case has been registered under Sections 21, 22 and 25, NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26