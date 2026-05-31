Three CITU leaders detained for disrupting Shimla MC meeting

Three leaders of the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), including its state president, were allegedly detained here on Saturday while staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office, demanding that the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) reinstate 41 workers of the Shimla Environment, Heritage and Beautification (SEHB) Society.

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The three leaders — Vijendra Mehra (48), state president, CITU; Balak Ram (45), district treasurer, CITU; and Vivek Kashyap (48), district secretary, CITU, all residents of Shimla — have been arrested for allegedly disrupting the proceedings of the SMC’s general house meeting held on May 29.

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Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said the action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Bhuwan Sharma, Joint Commissioner, SMC.