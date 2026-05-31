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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Three CITU leaders detained for disrupting Shimla MC meeting

Three CITU leaders detained for disrupting Shimla MC meeting

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:12 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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Three leaders of the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), including its state president, were allegedly detained here on Saturday while staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office, demanding that the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) reinstate 41 workers of the Shimla Environment, Heritage and Beautification (SEHB) Society.

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The three leaders — Vijendra Mehra (48), state president, CITU; Balak Ram (45), district treasurer, CITU; and Vivek Kashyap (48), district secretary, CITU, all residents of Shimla — have been arrested for allegedly disrupting the proceedings of the SMC’s general house meeting held on May 29.

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Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said the action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Bhuwan Sharma, Joint Commissioner, SMC.

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