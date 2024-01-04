Three cops hurt while trying to avoid stray cattle in Kangra district

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 3

Three police personnel were injured, one of them seriously, when the official vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident while trying to avoid stray cattle roaming on the Jassur-Talwara road near Batahari village at Fatehpur in Kangra district around midnight yesterday. The injured personnel were from Fatehpur police station and their vehicle was badly damaged in the mishap.

As per information, the police vehicle dashed against a roadside tree and overturned while trying to save the stray cattle. SHO, Fatehpur police station, Rajinder Kumar, and head constables Anil Kumar and Rajiv Kumar had gone to the Terrace area on the Punjab border to escort Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar. Head constable Anil Kumar, who was driving the vehicle, was seriously injured.

