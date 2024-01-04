Three cops hurt while trying to avoid stray cattle in Kangra district

Nurpur, January 3
Three police personnel were injured, one of them seriously, when the official vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident while trying to avoid stray cattle roaming on the Jassur-Talwara road near Batahari village at Fatehpur in Kangra district around midnight yesterday. The injured personnel were from Fatehpur police station and their vehicle was badly damaged in the mishap.
As per information, the police vehicle dashed against a roadside tree and overturned while trying to save the stray cattle. SHO, Fatehpur police station, Rajinder Kumar, and head constables Anil Kumar and Rajiv Kumar had gone to the Terrace area on the Punjab border to escort Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar. Head constable Anil Kumar, who was driving the vehicle, was seriously injured.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...