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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Three-day Census training concludes in Chamba

Three-day Census training concludes in Chamba

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:54 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Participants during a Census-2027 Phase-II training held in Chamba.
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A three-day training programme for regional trainers for the second phase of Census-2027 concluded in Chamba on Wednesday, with special emphasis on conducting population enumeration smoothly in snowbound and difficult-to-reach areas of the district.

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During the training programme, master trainers from the Directorate of Census Operations, Shimla, provided detailed training on various aspects of the second phase of Census-2027, including population enumeration and the challenges involved in conducting the exercise in remote and snowbound areas.

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Anil Kumar, Kapil and Prasoon Kumar Verma were the master trainers during the programme.

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Master trainer Kapil said the self-enumeration facility would remain available from August 17 to 31, allowing citizens to enter their census-related information themselves. The main population enumeration exercise would then be conducted from September 1 to 30.

A special enumeration of homeless persons would be conducted on the night of September 30, Kapil said.

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