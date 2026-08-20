Three-day Census training concludes in Chamba

A three-day training programme for regional trainers for the second phase of Census-2027 concluded in Chamba on Wednesday, with special emphasis on conducting population enumeration smoothly in snowbound and difficult-to-reach areas of the district.

Advertisement

During the training programme, master trainers from the Directorate of Census Operations, Shimla, provided detailed training on various aspects of the second phase of Census-2027, including population enumeration and the challenges involved in conducting the exercise in remote and snowbound areas.

Advertisement

Anil Kumar, Kapil and Prasoon Kumar Verma were the master trainers during the programme.

Advertisement

Master trainer Kapil said the self-enumeration facility would remain available from August 17 to 31, allowing citizens to enter their census-related information themselves. The main population enumeration exercise would then be conducted from September 1 to 30.

A special enumeration of homeless persons would be conducted on the night of September 30, Kapil said.