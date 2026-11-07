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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Three-day disaster management training held in Mandi

Three-day disaster management training held in Mandi

75 participants from three panchayats trained to strengthen community preparedness

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:34 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Participants at a disaster management training programme at Seraj in Mandi. Tribune Photo
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With the aim of strengthening community preparedness and reducing the impact of natural disasters in the Himalayan region, a three-day awareness and training programme on disaster risk management was organised in three panchayats of Seraj development block in Mandi district.

A total of 75 persons (25 each from the three panchayats) participated in the three training programmes. The College of Horticulture and Forestry, Thunag, and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry conducted the programmes in Sharan, Pakhrair and Thunag panchayats under the project titled ‘Empowering Himalayan Communities for Disaster Risk Management in Himachal Pradesh’.

During the training sessions, Kashish Walia, Assistant Professor in the Department of Environmental Science and Principal Investigator of the project, spoke in detail on building resilient and disaster-resistant communities for effective disaster risk management.

She highlighted the vulnerability of the Himalayan region to natural disasters because of its geographical and climatic conditions and stressed the need to prepare local communities to respond effectively to emergencies. She said that creating awareness, providing practical training and strengthening preparedness at the grassroots level were essential to minimise the loss of human lives and property during disasters.

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The participants were informed about identifying potential risks in advance, locating safe places and evacuation routes, preparing emergency kits, keeping essential documents and medicines secure and drawing up disaster management plans at the family and community levels.

The participants were encouraged to ensure their own safety while helping others, wherever possible.

Kashish highlighted the importance of providing first aid to injured persons, supporting affected families, ensuring access to safe drinking water and sanitation and coordinating with the administration in relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations.

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An important part of the training programmes was the sharing of experiences by participants who had witnessed the natural disaster in 2025. They discussed the challenges they faced, the damage caused, rescue and relief operations, and the efforts made by local communities to cope with the difficult situation.

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