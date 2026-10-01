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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Three-day drive to identify, rescue mentally ill homeless persons in Chamba from Oct 7

Three-day drive to identify, rescue mentally ill homeless persons in Chamba from Oct 7

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The objective of the three-day drive is to identify homeless persons in the district who are suffering from mental illness and require immediate medical treatment and other necessary support. FILE
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The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chamba, will conduct a special drive from October 7 to 9 for the identification and rescue of homeless persons suffering from mental illness and facilitate their admission to psychiatric hospitals run by the state government.

The objective of the three-day drive is to identify homeless persons in the district who are suffering from mental illness and require immediate medical treatment and other necessary support. The identified persons will be facilitated medical assessment, treatment, counselling, rehabilitation and social support in coordination with the departments and institutions concerned.

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For the effective implementation of the drive, the DLSA will coordinate with the district administration, Police, Health, Social Welfare and other departments and stakeholders. Para Legal Volunteers associated with the DLSA will also assist in the identification of such persons and bringing their cases to the notice of the authorities concerned.

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The DLSA has appealed to the general public to inform the nearest police station, local administration, Health Department or its office if any homeless person appears to be suffering from mental illness or is in need of mental healthcare and support. Such information will enable the authorities to provide necessary assistance and ensure timely intervention.

The DLSA emphasises that ensuring dignity, appropriate treatment and access to available support services for homeless persons suffering from mental illness requires collective efforts by government departments, institutions and the community.

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