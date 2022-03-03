Three-day festival at Kathgarh concludes

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 2

The three-day district-level Shivratri fair concluded at Lord Shiva Temple, Kathgarh, in Indora sub division of Kangra district on Wednesday evening. Thousands of devotees from far-off places and neighbouring Punjab and Jammu thronged the temple.

Local MLA Reeta Dhiman was to preside over the closing ceremony of the fair, but she could not attend it due to the Budget session of the Assembly. In her message, she greeted the devotees and said traditional fairs and festivals enriched heritage and strengthened social bonds.

Dhiman also lauded the administration, temple management committee and local gram panchayat for a successful fair. Local social activist Balwan Singh, who is also the president of Indora BJP mandal, presided over the closing ceremony of the fair in place of Dhiman.

On this occasion, Om Parkash Katoch, president, Kathgarh Temple management committee, said the committee had undertaken various development activities of the temple and was running efficiently by using the offerings judiciously.

The Shiva temple at Kathgarh is one of the most famous temples in the state. The temple has a six-feet high by five-feet round ‘Shivaling’, which is divided vertically in two parts. The bigger portion of the Shivaling is worshipped as Lord Shiva while the smaller portion is worshipped as Parvati.

Significantly, the distance between the two parts keeps increasing or decreasing as the seasons change. —