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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Three-day hackathon kicks off at IIT-Mandi with Rs 2.5 lakh prize pool

Three-day hackathon kicks off at IIT-Mandi with Rs 2.5 lakh prize pool

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:19 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Participants during the three-day hackathon at the IIT-Mandi. Photo: Jai Kumar
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, in collaboration with Japan-based AIFUL Corporation, has launched the second edition of AIHack 2026, a three-day hackathon aimed at developing data-driven solutions to real-world challenges in the consumer finance sector. The event is being organised by the School of Management, IIT-Mandi, from October 16 to 18 at its Kamand campus, with a total prize pool of over Rs 2.5 lakh.

Around 200 participants are taking part in the event, which focuses on predictive analytics and practical applications of artificial intelligence and data science. Following the success of its inaugural edition in 2025, this year’s hackathon carries the theme “Predictive analytics in consumer finance”.

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Participants will work with real-world datasets provided by AIFUL Corporation to develop predictive models and innovative business solutions. The competition aims to help students apply their academic knowledge to industry challenges while strengthening their analytical, technical and managerial skills.

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IIT-Mandi Director Professor Laxmidhar Behera said technological innovation should focus on solving real-world problems. He noted that AIHack provides students with an opportunity to apply their analytical abilities to practical business challenges and interact with international industry experts.

He added that the continued partnership with AIFUL Corporation reflects the institute’s commitment to strengthening industry-academia collaboration and promoting experiential learning.

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Prof Anjan K Swain, Chairperson of the School of Management, IIT- Mandi, said the initiative seeks to make management education more practical and industry-oriented. He emphasised that participants must understand the business problems behind datasets and develop solutions that offer tangible value beyond predictive accuracy.

Daiki Machida, General Manager, Group Data Analytics, AIFUL Corporation, said predictive analytics was becoming increasingly important in consumer finance. He expressed hope that participants would demonstrate their analytical capabilities and propose innovative solutions to challenges relevant to the industry.

A delegation of data analytics professionals from AIFUL Corporation is participating in the event. The delegation includes Daiki Machida, Minori Tsukamoto, Section Manager, and data scientists and other specialists from the company’s Group Data Analytics Department.

Yang Ye, Section Manager, along with data scientists Akshat Tiwari, Prateek Raj and Mahesh Kumar, is also associated with the industry delegation during the event.

Their participation will enable students to interact directly with professionals and gain insights into contemporary applications of predictive analytics in consumer finance.

Unlike conventional academic exercises, AIHack requires participants to evaluate the practical utility and potential business impact of their proposed models.

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