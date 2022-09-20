Three-day horticulture training workshop begins at Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 19

A three-day skill development horticulture training workshop, under the centrally sponsored Scheduled Caste (SC) Sub-Plan, began at the Regional Horticulture Research Station at Jachh near here today. Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania exhorted farmers and fruit growers to adopt modern techniques of agriculture and horticulture so that they could get more yield and earn more profit.

The workshop is being jointly organised by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research and the Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET), Ludhiana, and the state Horticulture Department.

Deputy Director of Horticulture, Kangra, Kamalsheel Negi, In-charge of the Fruit Canning unit, Nagrota Bagwan, Narotam Kaushal, Associate-Director, Regional Research Center, Jachch, Atul Gupta, and Senior Scientists, CIPHET, Deepika Goswami and Chandan Solanki, were present.

As many as 50 women farmers of Danni gram panchayat are participating in the camp. Scientists imparted training on fruit cultivation. The Forest Minister released a training booklet.

Pathania said that under various projects, the Horticulture Department had spent Rs 45 crore to benefit about 34,000 people in Kangra district in the past five years. Out of which, Rs 12 crore were spent in the Nurpur Assembly constituency.

He said that Rs 10 crore were being spent in Ladori and Bhadwar panchayats to increase agriculture and horticulture activities as well as to provide irrigation facilities throughout the year, which would benefit about 700 farmers. He added that the state government is determined to make farmers and gardeners financially stronger and double their income.

Earlier, the deputy director welcomed the minister and spoke about the activities of the department in the district. He also called upon people to take up horticulture in a modern way.

