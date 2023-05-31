Three-day Piplu fair inaugurated

Our Correspondent

Una, May 30

The three-day district-level Piplu fair in Kutlehar Assembly segment began today.

Inaugurating it, Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan said, “Fairs and festivals showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.”

The fair is organised on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi. Devotees from Una, Hamirpur, Kangra and Bilaspur district pay reverence to Nar Singh deity at the temple located in Piplu village. They also offer a part of their agriculture produce to the deity, seeking blessings for good health and prosperity, Rattan added.

The MLA said the state government plans to develop the state as a hub for religious tourism due to the presence of a number of shrines. He visited the exhibitions put up by various government departments and women self-help groups.

Kutlehar MLA Davinder Bhutto said efforts are being made to provide better facilities at the Piplu temple for devotees. Badsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chintpurni MLA Chaitanya Sharma was also present on the occasion.