Three-day sports festival begins at Kullu Dasehra

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 8

Various sports events began during the three-day Dasehra Sports Festival at Dhalpur today.

These are being organised after two years due to Covid. Six teams are participating in the North Zone Volleyball Competition. These include teams from the ITBP, the SSB, Himachal, Roorkee, the Army and Chandigarh.

Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg was the chief guest during the inauguration ceremony. He lauded the efforts of the Dasehra Sports Festival Sub-committee.

Chairman of the Dasehra Sports Festival Sub-committee and Kullu SP Gurdev Chand welcomed the chief guest and said the participation of the teams would elevate the status of the event and motivate the youth.

At the same time, 40 teams have registered for kabaddi in the men’s category of the district-level sports competition, while 32 teams for volleyball will compete. Four teams of Mahila Mandals of the district are participating in kabaddi of women’s category and 15 teams of Mahila Mandals have registered for women’s tug of war.

Renowned qawwali singers Sabri brothers enthralled the audience with their rendition at the third cultural evening here yesterday. They garnered applause by presenting many qawwalis. Dance by artistes from Ukraine was much appreciated by people. The troupe from Assam presented a glimpse of their culture. The Kinnauri dance also mesmerised the audience. Performances by Deepak, Payal and Kishan Verma encouraged the audience to tap their feet.

Local artistes Mangal, Surajmani, Lakshya Thakur, Harsh, Prem, Khemraj, Kannu, Nisha, Chetram, Chanchal Thakur, Taneshwari, Kamlesh, Muskan, Sunil, Reena, Sobha Ram, Lakshmi, Anjali, Sunita, Dharam Singh, Champa, Sakshi, Suresh Kumar, Daljit Kaur and Manoj Kumar also entertained the audience with their presentations.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur was the chief guest. The Kala Kendra was jampacked with the audience. Foreign and domestic tourists, besides a large number of local residents, were present.