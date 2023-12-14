Three-day sports meet in Hamirpur from tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 13

The three-day 24th sports and duty meet of the Forest Department will be organised at the sports complex at Anu, near here, from December 15.

Rakesh Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), while talking to mediapersons, said that 13 teams of the department would participate in the event. While 10 teams would be from the forest circles of the state, two from the wildlife wing of the department and the Forest Directorate and one team from the forest corporation.

He said that a number of games and athletics events would be organised during the meet, besides volleyball, basketball, kabbadi, badminton, chess and football games. He added that besides the games, debate, declamation and quiz competitions would also be organised.

Rakesh said that a competition on cultural activities like singing, dancing and acting would be an attraction of the sports meet. He added that last year, the Hamirpur circle was the overall winner of the event. Reginald Royston, DFO (Wildlife), was also present on the occasion.

