Three-day Suhi fair concludes in Chamba

Chamba, April 13
The three-day Suhi fair, which is celebrated to honour the sacrifices made by rulers of the erstwhile states, culminated on the premises of the Suhi temple here this evening.
Several dignitaries, members of the municipal council, residents and staff, along with other noted personalities of the area, attended the concluding ceremony.
The palanquin-shaped Suhi Mata temple, which is located on a hillock above Chamba town, was built in the honour of queen Sunayana, popularly known as Rani Suhi. She was buried alive to quench the thirst of her subjects in Chamba town.
After performing ‘puja’, the idol of the queen is carried in a palanquin during the ‘shobha yatra’ from the Akhandchandi Palace to the temple. In order to honour her supreme sacrifice, an annual congregation takes place at this temple in April every year.
