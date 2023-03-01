Three-day Tshechu festival gets underway at Rewalsar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 28

The three-day state-level Tshechu fair began at Rewalsar in Mandi district today with traditional fervour. Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary was present as the chief guest on the occasion and he formally inaugurated the fair by lighting the lamp.

Addressing public on this occasion, the DC said, “Tshechu fair is famous in north India. This fair is a wonderful example of religious harmony. Fairs are the symbol of our rich culture in which we all get to see the glimpse of our mythological culture.”

He said full cooperation was being provided by the district administration for the successful organisation of the fair. The DC said that the people coming during the fair should take special care of cleanliness.

Sports competitions and cultural evening programs will be organised during the fair, he said.

Brigadier TR Thakur, who retired from Nigampa Monastery, gave detailed information about the fair. He said that Rewalsar town, known as Triveni worldwide, was an important religious spot for the Buddhists, the Sikhs and the Hindus. The place has a temple, a gurdwara and a monastery. Devotees come and perform puja as per their religious customs.

“Tshechu fair is organised every year in the memory of Guru Padmasambhava on his birthday in Rewalsar. Thousands of followers from all over the country and abroad participate in the festival,” he said.

The chairman of the fair committee and sub-divisional officer (N) Balh Smritika Negi welcomed the chief guest and honored him with a memento. Cultural programs were presented by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Divine University, Rewalsar, Anganwadi workers and Mahila Mandals on this occasion.