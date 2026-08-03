Three days on, transfer orders of two of four Haripurdhar college teachers revoked

The state government on Monday revoked the transfer orders of two Assistant Professors of mathematics and history of Government Degree College, Haripurdhar. Four Assistant Professors were transferred to Government Degree College, Sangrah, three days ago.

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Students had condemned the transfer orders, calling these as part of the government’s attempt to shut the college as the reduced faculty would have triggered the migration of students to other colleges. The news of the transfer of four Assistant Professors was prominently carried in The Tribune columns on Sunday, forcing the state government to revoke the transfer orders of two of them.

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As per the transfer orders issued by the Department of Higher Education, the Assistant Professors of key subjects like history, mathematics, physics and commerce were transferred against vacancies to Government Degree College, Sangarh, without any replacement.

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Haripurdhar is the home turf of state Congress president Vinay Kumar. The college set up in 2011 has 103 students, with a sizable number of them girls, and serves the rural and far-flung areas of Haripurdhar.

Sirmaur district BJP spokesperson Mela Ram Sharma, who had raised the issue, welcomed the revocation orders and urged the government to fill all vacant posts in the colleges at the earliest.

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The state government first discontinued four academic subjects that were being offered at the college and on August 31 transferred four Assistant Professors from the Haripurdhar college to the Sangrah college without providing any replacement.

Of the total seven sanctioned posts of teacher, the college has five Assistant Professors while two posts are vacant.

The nearest college at Sangrah is 27 km away while another college at Kupvi in Shimla district is 28 km away. In the absence of adequate faculty, the students would have to migrate to colleges in Nahan or Solan. The government would then use the low student enrollment as a pretext to close the college, fear students.

While the college management has been endeavouring to develop facilities through an institutional development plan, the decision of the state government to reduce the faculty strength had come as a big disappointment.

The Prem Kumar Dhumal government had established the college to enable students, especially girls, in this remote and geographically challenging region to have access to higher education. Set up on 24.5 bighas, the new college building had come up in 2017. The college initially operated from Maa Bhangayani Temple complex after it was announced in 2011.