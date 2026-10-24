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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Three dental students fined for ragging in Shimla

Three dental students fined for ragging in Shimla

College authorities had received an anonymous complaint about the incident a couple of days ago

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:55 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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“Even though the complaint was anonymous, we took it seriously and convened a meeting of our anti-ragging committee,” the principal said. Representative image: iStock
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The Dental College and Hospital, Shimla, has fined three students Rs 25,000 each for ragging their juniors.  “We have imposed the penalty to make it clear that we follow a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging. As there was no physical violence involved, only a financial penalty was imposed,” said college principal Yogesh Bhardwaj.

The college authorities had received an anonymous complaint about the incident a couple of days ago. “Even though the complaint was anonymous, we took it seriously and convened a meeting of our anti-ragging committee,” the principal said.

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During the subsequent inquiry, the committee found that the incident had taken place and identified three students as primarily responsible. “To send out a strong message to everyone, these students have been penalised,” Bhardwaj said.

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