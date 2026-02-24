Three detained under NDPS Act in Nurpur

The police arrested three habitual peddlers after obtaining detention orders against them from the competent authority under Section 3 (1) of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic (PIT) in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1988. The action follows detailed dossiers prepared by the Nurpur police and submitted to the Secretary, Home-cum-Detention Authority, Shimla, last month for obtaining these orders.

Advertisement

Nurpur SP Kulbhushan Verma said that the police had obtained a three-month detention order against all three accused -- Dalviro and Khanna of Chhanni village and Raj Kumar, alias Sethi, of Damtal. He added that the trio had been sent to the Dharamsala jail and the police would soon initiate a financial investigation against them.

Advertisement

Verma said that the police were committed to wiping out the drug network in the interstate border district.

Advertisement

As per police records, five cases under the NDPS Act had been registered against Dalviro and in one case she had been convicted. Three NDPS Act cases were registered against Khanna and Raj Kumar.