Three die, two hurt as car plunges into river

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

Three persons died while two others were injured today after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into the Pabbar river near the Chirgaon area at Rohru.

The police officials said the five passengers were going to attend a wedding at Chirgaon when the driver lost control over the wheel and the car fell into the river. While three persons died on the spot, the injured were admitted to a hospital at Rohru. The vehicle was later fished out of the river with the help of a JCB machine.

The deceased have been identified as Shrey Negi and Rishabh of Rampur and Jaiveer of Barsheel village. Karun Chauhan and Raman, who was driving the car, are undergoing treatment.