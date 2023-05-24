Three die, two hurt as car plunges into river

Shimla, May 23
Three persons died while two others were injured today after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into the Pabbar river near the Chirgaon area at Rohru.
The police officials said the five passengers were going to attend a wedding at Chirgaon when the driver lost control over the wheel and the car fell into the river. While three persons died on the spot, the injured were admitted to a hospital at Rohru. The vehicle was later fished out of the river with the help of a JCB machine.
The deceased have been identified as Shrey Negi and Rishabh of Rampur and Jaiveer of Barsheel village. Karun Chauhan and Raman, who was driving the car, are undergoing treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st