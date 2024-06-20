Three guards, Rs 1.5L a month cost to protect junk worth a few thousand!

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 19

In a surprising revelation of bureaucratic inefficiency, the government has been spending lakhs every month, for nearly five decades, to guard a storehouse filled with scrap that is worth merely a few thousand rupees. The terrible misuse of resources is taking place in the Ronhat subdivision, under the Public Works Department (PWD), Shillai division of Sirmaur district, raising serious questions about oversight, accountability and the prudent use of taxpayers’ money.

The building at the centre of this controversy was constructed by the PWD in the 1960s at Ambota, located 24 km from Shillai and 4 km from Ronhat, on the Solan-Meenas road. Originally, it housed the offices of the Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineers and the Sub-Divisional Office, playing a crucial role in the region’s infrastructure development by facilitating the planning and execution of various public works projects.

However, in the 1970s, the sub-divisional office was relocated to Ronhat, likely to streamline operations and place administrative functions closer to the majority of the population it served. This relocation left the Ambota building without a purpose and it was subsequently repurposed as a storehouse. Unfortunately, it became a repository for junk, accumulating various items over the decades.

Today, the storehouse stands as a testament to neglect and decay. The roof, walls and doors are broken, exposing the interiors. Inside, the contents include items such as iron plates, wood and other scrap materials that, if sold, would fetch a mere Rs 40,000. Despite this negligible value, the government continues to deploy resources to guard the facility.

At present, three government employees, each earning approximately Rs 50,000-60,000 per month, are tasked with this duty, resulting in a total monthly expenditure of more than Rs 150,000, solely for the protection of essentially worthless items.

Local sources have revealed that these employees are beldars (manual labourers) from the PWD, assigned as watchmen for the Ambota storehouse. The guards operate in shifts to ensure round-the-clock surveillance of the premises. This arrangement, while seemingly thorough, is a stark example of misallocated human resources.

In the last decade alone, over Rs 1 crore has been spent from the government treasury on guarding the scrap in this storehouse. At one point, the department even deployed up to eight beldars as watchmen for this task, revealed a source. Given the extended timeframe of 50 years, the total expenditure likely amounts to several crores of rupees.

When Er VK Aggarwal, the Executive Engineer of the Shillai division, was asked about this matter, he said he was unaware of the situation. He assured that information would be collected from the concerned officer and a report would be sought regarding the actual value of the scrap kept in the storehouse and the number of personnel assigned to guard it.

The implications of this issue are manifold. It represents a colossal waste of public funds — money that could have been better spent on development projects or other essential services. Moreover, it reflects poorly on the governance and management practices within the PWD and potentially other government departments. The continued deployment of personnel to guard worthless scrap suggests a lack of regular audits and a failure to reassess the necessity and efficiency of such expenditures.

Regular reviews and audits of government properties and their uses are essential to ensure that public resources are not squandered. There must also be mechanisms for accountability, where lapses in oversight can be swiftly identified and corrected. The government needs to implement better record-keeping and communication channels to prevent such situations from recurring.

