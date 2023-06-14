Three held for murder of Salooni youth

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 13

Communal tension prevailed in Salooni area of Chamba district after murder of youth Manohar. The dead body of 25 years old youth, Manohar, a resident of Bhandal village, was recovered on June 9 from forest area in Salooni. Sources said that Manohar was killed and his body was disposed of in a nalluh in forest area.

The brutal murder has evoked strong reaction from the local people. They held demonstrations demanding arrest of the accused. The case has taken communal turn as the girl and boy were from different religions.

The Chamba police has arrested three persons of family for the murder. It was believed that Manohar was in love with the girl. The family of girl was against their relationship and killed Manohar.

As per the complaint registered by the family of deceased, the family of girl was not happy at the relation. They forced the girl to call Manohar to their home, where they beat him to death and then disposed of his body in nearby forest area.

SP Chamba Abhishek Yadav said that three persons, namely Shabir, Farida and Musafir, have been arrested on charges of murder and two minors have been detained in the case. He said that deceased Manohar was in relationship with minor girl. He was caught by the family members of the girl on June 9 with the girl that led to a scuffle. Manohar died in the scuffle.