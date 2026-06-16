Three held with 15 gm chitta in Shimla

Three persons have been arrested with 15 grams of chitta (heroin) in Shoghi, around 13 kilometres from Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla, the police said today.

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The accused have been identified as Lovesh Goyal (23), a resident of Bilaspur who was currently living as a tenant in Shimla, and Abhinav Sharma (21) and Shivam Saraswal (23), both residents of Shimla.

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Providing details, Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said a Special Cell team of the district police was patrolling near Shoghi when it stopped and searched a vehicle in which the accused were travelling. During checking, the police recovered the contraband from their possession, following which all three were arrested.

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The SSP said a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered against the accused and further investigation was underway. The vehicle used by the accused was also been seized by the police, he said.