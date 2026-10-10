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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Three held with 151.33 gm heroin in Himachal’s Bilaspur

Three held with 151.33 gm heroin in Himachal’s Bilaspur

The source of the seized drugs, as well as their backward and forward links, is being thoroughly investigated to trace the entire supply chain and take legal action against those involved, says Bilaspur SP

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:20 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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“The source of the seized drugs, as well as their backward and forward links, is being thoroughly investigated to trace the entire supply chain and take legal action against those involved,” says Bilaspur SP. Representative image: iStock
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The Special Detection Team (SDT) of the Bilaspur police has arrested three persons and seized 151.33 grams of heroin (chitta) from their car at Dhararsani near Jhandutta in Bilaspur district.

The accused have been identified as Jitendra Singh (40), Jovan Jeet Singh (25) and Gurchant Singh (32), all residents of Punjab’s Amritsar.

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According to the police, the SDT was checking vehicles on the Dhararsani four-lane road when it stopped a car bearing a Punjab number. The occupants allegedly appeared nervous, raising the suspicion of the police. During questioning, they failed to provide satisfactory answers.

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A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a polythene packet containing heroin, concealed under the floor mat in front of the driver's seat. The police arrested the three occupants and seized the contraband.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dhiman confirmed the arrest and said a case had been registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether more people were involved in the network.

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“The source of the seized drugs, as well as their backward and forward links, is being thoroughly investigated to trace the entire supply chain and take legal action against those involved,” he said.

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