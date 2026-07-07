Three held with 242g heroin in Shimla, UP resident among accused

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police have arrested three drug peddlers, including a native of Uttar Pradesh with 242 grams of chitta (heroin) from Shoghi, around 13 kilometres away from the state’s capital Shimla. The accused have been identified as Suraj Chauhan, a native of Deoria district in UP who is currently residing in Kumarsain, district Shimla; Inderdev alias Danu, a resident of Sunni, Shimla; and Moti Sharma, resident of New Shimla area.

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Addressing a press conference here, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla City, Meher Panwar said that on Monday, a Special Cell team of the district police received a tip-off about several individuals carrying a large quantity of chitta and being present in a vehicle near Shoghi.

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“Taking prompt action, the police team intercepted their vehicle and stopped it for checking. During the checking, police found the contraband from their possession and they were arrested immediately. The contraband was also seized by the team, after which a case under sections 21 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was registered against them in Police Station, West” she said.

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The ASP further said that preliminary investigation revealed that Inder Dev, who is the main accused in the case, is a habitual drug trafficker and a history sheeter. She said that over 53 previous criminal cases have been registered against him, including nine cases under the NDPS Act along with cases under the Arms Act, the Excise Act and of theft.

“He was previously detained for three months under the PIT-NDPS Act and was released from jail on June 21, 2026. Further investigations revealed that he is an active member of a drug trafficking network, which has been supplying chitta to hundreds of youth in Sunni, Rampur and Kumarsain along with other regions within the district” she said.

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The ASP said that further investigation in the case is going on and linkages are being established. “Financial and technical evidence are also being analysed to identify more individuals who are involved in this network, who will also be arrested soon” she said.