Three held with 3-kg charas in Sirmaur

Nahan, March 13
The special detection cell of the Sirmaur police recovered 3.10-kg Charas from a vehicle.
The narcotics were seized during a search at Bechar ka Bagh near the Nahan road bifurcation.
The accused were identified as Mandi residents Narendra (40) and Chhaya Kant (36), and Bilaspur resident Lalit Kumar Gautam (35). The vehicle was confiscated by police authorities and a case under Sections 20, 25, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS) was registered at the Shri Renuka Ji police station.
