Three held with charas

Chamba, October 20
The police yesterday arrested three persons in two different cases and seized 2.6 kg of charas (bhang) in Chamba district.
Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav said two persons were arrested at a checkpost set up at Pathani Mor (Chanju) in the district with 1.65 kg of charas.
The accused has been identified as Denis Duggal and Navneet Kumar, both residents of Jalandhar in Punjab.
In another incident, a team of the anti-narcotics task force of Kangra police recovered 950 gram charas from the possession of a man at Koti in the district, SP said. The accused was identified as Nand Lal.
All the accused have been booked under sections of NDPS Act. — OC
25K suggestions received for manifesto: BJP
Shimla: Rajya Saba member Sikander Kumar, who is chairman of the BJP election manifesto committee, said that the party had received around 25,000 suggestions from the public. He said over 20,000 written suggestions were received through while more than 5,000 advices were received online.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts
PM to launch exercise tomorrow | 21.7% positions vacant in c...
Chinese woman living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...
45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns
Indian-origin Sunak frontrunner | Oppn wants general electio...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference
Justifies appointment of PAU VC