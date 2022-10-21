Three held with charas

Tribune News Service

Chamba, October 20

The police yesterday arrested three persons in two different cases and seized 2.6 kg of charas (bhang) in Chamba district.

Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav said two persons were arrested at a checkpost set up at Pathani Mor (Chanju) in the district with 1.65 kg of charas.

The accused has been identified as Denis Duggal and Navneet Kumar, both residents of Jalandhar in Punjab.

In another incident, a team of the anti-narcotics task force of Kangra police recovered 950 gram charas from the possession of a man at Koti in the district, SP said. The accused was identified as Nand Lal.

All the accused have been booked under sections of NDPS Act. — OC

25K suggestions received for manifesto: BJP

Shimla: Rajya Saba member Sikander Kumar, who is chairman of the BJP election manifesto committee, said that the party had received around 25,000 suggestions from the public. He said over 20,000 written suggestions were received through while more than 5,000 advices were received online.