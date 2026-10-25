Three held with chitta in two cases in Shimla

Three persons have been arrested with chitta (heroin) in two separate cases in Shimla, the police said here on Saturday.

In the first case, two persons travelling in a Haryana Roadways bus were arrested with 17 grams of chitta at Shoghi, about 10 km from the state capital. The accused have been identified as Pankaj Sharma (24) and Piyush Chauhan (21), both residents of Sunni in Shimla district. The police had received a tip-off that several persons were on their way to Shimla with chitta in a bus. They stopped the bus near Shoghi for checking and recovered 9 grams from one accused and 8 grams from the other. Both were arrested and the contraband seized.

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In the second case, Rahul Jaswal (25), a resident of Koti in Shimla district, was arrested at Shoghi with 7 grams of chitta. The police checked him on a tip-off and recovered the contraband.

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Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the arrests and said cases had been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is under way.