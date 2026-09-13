Three held with heroin in Baddi

The police team of the Baddi police station acted on a tip-off at Sai Road in the Amravati area of Baddi. In the first case, the police recovered 42.86 grams of heroin and 6.16 grams of methamphetamine (ICE) after intercepting a motorcycle on Sai Road last evening. A subsequent search led to the recovery of the contraband from a helmet hanging on the handle of the motorcycle.

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The two riders — Pradeep Singh, 27, a resident of Garshankar, and Danish Aslam Sirwal, 27, a resident of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir — were arrested after a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

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In the other case, the Barotiwala police arrested a motorcycle (HP12J-6865) rider near Bhatauli Kalan village for allegedly possessing 9.21 grams of heroin concealed inside the meter-head visor of the motorcycle. The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 21, a resident of Ramshehar.

Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman appealed to residents to share information about drug traffickers and assured them that their identity would be kept confidential.

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The Baddi police said their sustained campaign against illegal drugs was gaining momentum, with such seizures helping in the crackdown on drug trafficking.