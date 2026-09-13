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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Three held with heroin in Baddi

Three held with heroin in Baddi

Police recover 52.07 gm heroin, 6.16 gm methamphetamine

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:58 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The Baddi police arrested three persons with 52.07 grams of heroin and 6.16 grams of methamphetamine (ICE) in two separate cases.

The police team of the Baddi police station acted on a tip-off at Sai Road in the Amravati area of Baddi. In the first case, the police recovered 42.86 grams of heroin and 6.16 grams of methamphetamine (ICE) after intercepting a motorcycle on Sai Road last evening. A subsequent search led to the recovery of the contraband from a helmet hanging on the handle of the motorcycle.

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The two riders — Pradeep Singh, 27, a resident of Garshankar, and Danish Aslam Sirwal, 27, a resident of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir — were arrested after a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

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In the other case, the Barotiwala police arrested a motorcycle (HP12J-6865) rider near Bhatauli Kalan village for allegedly possessing 9.21 grams of heroin concealed inside the meter-head visor of the motorcycle. The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 21, a resident of Ramshehar.

Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman appealed to residents to share information about drug traffickers and assured them that their identity would be kept confidential.

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The Baddi police said their sustained campaign against illegal drugs was gaining momentum, with such seizures helping in the crackdown on drug trafficking.

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