Three held with heroin in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 19

The police arrested three accused for possessing 9.02 gram of heroin on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Mrityunjay Rohila (24), a resident of Delhi, Tanuj Tomar (28), a resident of Ghaziabad, and Chandramani, alias Vicky (27), a resident of Mandi district.

Police said they acted on a tip-off and raided a hotel in the town, where the three accused were nabbed with 9.02 gram of heroin. A case was registered.

