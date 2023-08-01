Three High Court judges sworn in

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, July 31

Ranjan Sharma, Bipin Chander Negi and Rakesh Kainthla were sworn in as judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court here today. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered them the oath of office at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.

Justice Ranjan Sharma

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao were also present on the occasion.

With the induction of the three new judges, the strength of the high court has risen to 12.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings on the occasion. Lady Governor Janki Shukla, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Mayor Surender Chauhan, HC judges, Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice PS Rana, Advocate General Anup Rattan, senior judicial, civil and police officials and other prominent persons were present on the occasion.

