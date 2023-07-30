Three High Court judges to be administered oath tomorrow

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, July 29

Three newly appointed High Court judges, Ranjan Sharma, Bipin Chander Negi and Rakesh Kainthla, will be administered the oath of office on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Raj Bhawan here.

Ranjan Sharma hails from Dharamsala. He did his schooling from Government School, Dharamsala, and was awarded the gold medal in LLB by Rohtak university. He was enrolled as Advocate in December 1991 and was designated as Senior Advocate in March 2019. He was appointed Additional Advocate General twice (in 2008 and 2018).

Bipin Chander Negi hails from Shong village in Sangla tehsil of Kinnaur district. He did his schooling from St Edward’s School, Shimla, and Delhi Public School, RK Puram, New Delhi. He did BA Economics (Honours) from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and LLB from HP University, Shimla. He was enrolled as Advocate in 1994 and designated as Senior Advocate in 2015.

Rakesh Kainthla did his schooling from DAV School, Lakkar Bazaar, and graduated from Government College, Sanjauli, Shimla. He did LLB from HP University, Shimla, in 1991. He was enrolled as Advocate in 1991. He stood first in the Himachal Judicial Service Examination in 1995. He again stood first in Limited Competitive Examination of Judicial Officers in 2010 and was appointed Addtional District & Sessions Judge. He served as Judicial Officer in various civil and sessions divisions in the state. At the time of elevation as Judge of the HP High Court, he was posted as District & Sessions Judge, Mandi.

